Man arrested for businesses break-ins in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested for several break-ins reported at businesses in Goldsboro.

On October 1, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of a breaking and entering that occurred at Security Mini Storage at 907 South John Street.

Several storage units were broken into and damaged.

Nothing was reported missing.

On October 7, another storage unit was reported broken into at Personal Storage at 823 West Grantham Street.

The victim in the report stated that several thousand dollars of personal property were stolen.

On October 24 after an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, a suspect was developed and warrants were secured on Frederick Scott Ward for one count breaking and entering, two counts attempted breaking and entering, four counts injury to personal property, and one count first-degree trespassing for the incident reported on October 1.

Additional warrants were secured on Ward on October 25 to include an additional count of breaking and entering, one count felony larceny, and one count possession stolen goods for the incident that was reported on October 7.

On October 25 Ward was arrested and served on the outstanding warrants by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of Southern Drive in Dudley.

Ward received a $15,000 bond and sent to the Wayne County Jail.