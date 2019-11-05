Man arrested for sexually assaulting females, gets $1.5 million bond

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after police said he sexually assaulted females in a residential area in Havelock.

The Havelock Police Department received complaints of a suspect luring females to a residential area to sexually assault and rob them of personal items and money.

Through the course of the investigation, Marquez Rashawn Outlaw, 27, of Havelock, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on October 31.

Outlaw was charged with three counts assault on a female, two counts of second-degree forcible rape, two counts common law robbery, second-degree forcible sexual offense, obtaining property by false pretense and damage to property.

Outlaw was sent to the Craven County Jail under a $1.5 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing and those that have information can contact the Havelock Police Department anonymously at 252-447-3212.