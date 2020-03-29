Man arrested for shooting outside Greenville store

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is behind bars tonight after a shooting outside of the “Trade It” store.

Officers responded to the incident around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, 31-year-old Jaboris Crandle, fled the scene and was located near Line Avenue where he was taken in to custody.

Crandle was upset with the store manager, who was the intended target of the shooting.

Instead, the bullet grazed a bystander, 42-year-old Charles Schreckengost, who was in the parking lot.

No serious injuries were reported.

Crandle has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Discharging a Firearm within City Limits, and Going Armed to the Terror of the Public.