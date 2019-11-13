Man arrested for stealing over $7,500 in Apple products

Breaking News
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT) Police have arrested a man wanted for stealing over $7,500 in Apple products.

On Wednesday, the Richland Police Department captured Lucas Aaron Ayscue in Onslow County and charged him with stealing over $7,500 in Apple products.

Since warrants were issued for an October 21 theft of over $4,500 in headphones from the Walmart in Kitty Hawk, Ayscue has been implicated in thefts from Walmarts in three other counties.

He has an additional pending warrant from the Swansboro Police Department for a similar offense that occurred Wednesday morning.

Ayscue was sent to the Onslow County jail under a $74,000 bond.

