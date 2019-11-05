Man arrested for stealing several items from retail stores

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) An Enfield man has been arrested after deputies said they discovered multiple items stolen from retail stores in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Craven County.

On Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop near Elder Street and Old Cherry Point Road.

During the stop, deputies said they observed Kitchen Aid equipment, trail cameras, Dyson vacuum cleaners, Shark robot vacuums, HP printers, and fishing reels that were stolen from retail stores inside the vehicle.

The total value of the property recovered is over $3,600.

Ernest Malloy, 28, of Lumberton, was charged with felony possession of the stolen property and was sent to the Craven County Confinement Facility.