Man arrested in Carteret County for breaking and entering, shooting at occupied vehicle

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- A man was arrested on multiple charges after shooting at an occupied vehicle, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Anthony Andrew Luna, 24, at approximately 5:29 p.m. on Friday for breaking and entering a building and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing a man fire a handgun numerous times as he was walking out of the Western Park Community Center.

Two of the rounds fired by Luna struck a Jeep in the parking lot, occupied by a man and his 13-year-old brother. No one in the Jeep was injured.

Shortly after the shooting, deputies found Luna a short-distance away from the park standing by his vehicle armed with a handgun. Luna was taken into custody without incident by Carteret County deputies.

“I commend the swift action of our deputies for taking the suspect into custody and preventing any further terror or injury to the public,” said Sheriff Asa Buck. “Thank God no one was hurt.”

At the time of his arrest, Luna was wearing soft body armor and was armed with a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Luna is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by felon, and possession of controlled substance while on the premises of a jail.

Luna is being held on a $210,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 30.