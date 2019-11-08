Man arrested in connection to armed robbery in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery reported in Goldsboro.

On October 7 around 1:15 a.m. the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred at 117 Internet at 2339 South U.S. 117 Highway.

The business reported that a suspect held two employees at gunpoint and removed an undetermined amount of money from the premises.

An investigation into the matter by the Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division resulted in warrants being issued on October 8 against Samuel Keith Best Jr. of Goldsboro.

On Wednesday around 7:50 p.m. the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force and the Goldsboro Police Department’s Patrol Division located and arrested Best in the 300 Block of Sanborn Lane in Goldsboro.

Best was taken to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office where he was served with warrants related to the incident and several unrelated warrants.

He was charged with:

Two counts second-degree kidnapping

Two counts robbery with a dangerous weapon

One count larceny of a firearm

One count possession of a stolen firearm

Two counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One count felony parole violation

Best was given a bond of $325,000 was transferred to the custody of the Wayne County Jail.