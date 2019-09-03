Man arrested in connection to break-in at New York Grocery in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested in connection to a breaking and entering reported at New York Grocery in Greenville.

The New York Grocery at 2596 Old River Road in Greenville recently reported break-ins at the business on both August 30 and August 31.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that a variety of items to include, cash, cigarettes, lottery tickets, and others were taken in the crime.

The suspect also broke into three sweepstakes machines, taking cash from each, deputies said.

On September 1, following up on evidence gathered from the crime scene, detectives obtained a search warrant and arrest warrants for Oliver Atkinson, 63, of Greenville.

On that same day, the search warrant was executed at the residence.

During the search, deputies said that multiple items of evidence that had been taken from the store were recovered.

Atkinson was arrested.

Atkinson appeared before the magistrate at the Pitt County Detention Center and was charged with two counts of breaking and/or entering and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

He received a $40,000 bond.

More charges are expected.

Atkinson remains in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center.