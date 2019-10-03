Man arrested in connection to break-ins in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested in connection to several break-ins in Elizabeth City.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said that on Wednesday Jamari Tyrek Ishman, 19, of South Hughes Boulevard, was arrested for six counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering and five counts of injury to personal property.

Ishman was processed, taken before the magistrate, given a $40,000 bond and transported to the Albemarle District Jail.

Police said they took numerous breaking and entering reports between September 26 and Wednesday for the following locations: Earth 383 Comics and Games, Nite Dreams, Sandwich Market, Car Care Center, and Sweet Life.

Ishman was arrested and charged in connection with the breaches of these businesses.