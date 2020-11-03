Man arrested in connection with 33 East Apartments shooting; 1 injured

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man injured at 33 East Apartments in Greenville.

On November 1 around 1:00 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to 33 East Apartments on 3305 East 10th Street for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that two individuals were involved in a dispute in the parking lot, resulting in one of the individuals shooting the other individual in the leg.

The victim, Chris Harley, 22, of Hertford, was transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon, the suspect, Brian Leake, 35, of Greenville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center.