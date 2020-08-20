Man arrested in connection with drug investigation in New Bern

(WNCT) A man has been arrested in connection with a drug investigation conducted in New Bern on August 12.

On August 12 around 11:00 a.m., the New Bern Police Department, the Craven County and Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office along with Probation and Parole Officers from the NC Department of Public Safety, served search warrants on two separate residents after an extensive investigation.

The investigation is a result of numerous citizen complaints about drug activity affecting the quality of life for residents living on and around the area of First Avenue in New Bern.

The information from citizens was paramount in the investigation and led to the issuance of search warrants for the residences at 607 First Avenue and 1117 G Street.

During the search of the residences, four firearms, ammunition, marijuana and cocaine were seized, officials said.

Jamarie Shird, 19, and Jolene Franks, 52, both of New Bern, were charged with conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sale and deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Shird and Franks were sent to the Craven County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

Dijuan Beckwith, 20, and Randonte Becton, 19, both of New Bern were charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana and sent to the Craven County Jail under a $1,000 bond.

On Wednesday with the assistance of the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, Sonny Sachel Morris Jr., 30, of New Bern was taken into custody at 1117 G Street in New Bern.

Morris was wanted for numerous weapons and narcotics violations and is connected with the previous search warrants and arrest reported on August 12.

He was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

Morris was sent to the Craven County Jail under a $700,600 bond.