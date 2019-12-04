Man arrested in connection with several break-ins at Wallace church

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after officials said he was involved in several break-ins reported at a church in Wallace.

On September 18, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a breaking and entering with larceny at Oak Grove FWB Church at 5660 South N.C. Highway 50 in Wallace.

Upon receiving the information, deputies and detectives responded to process the scene.

Entry was made through an unsecured window in the back of the church, officials said.

Officials said the property that was taken from the church was several pieces of musical equipment to include speakers and an electric bass guitar.

While processing the scene, evidence was located.

Serial numbers from the equipment were entered into the proper databases and the evidence that was collected was sent to the NCSBI lab for further analysis.

On November 6, deputies were notified of a breaking and entering with larceny at Oak Grove FWB Church.

Officials responded to process the scene.

Entry was made via breaking a secured window with a large rock located at the back of the church, officials said.

Officials said the property that was taken from the church was several pieces of musical equipment to include a guitar amplifier, speakers, and a banjo.

Evidence was located and was sent to the NCSBI lab for analysis.

On November 14, detectives received information that some of the property missing from Oak Grove FWB church may be located at a pawn shop in Jacksonville.

Detectives followed up on the information and were able to verify that some of the property in question was in fact located at the pawnshop.

The property located at the pawnshop were three of the missing speakers and the banjo.

Detectives were able to collect the items and collect the information of the individual who had sold the items, Lydell Romone Mcfadden.

On November 14, detectives began collecting information on Mcfadden.

Detectives discovered that Mcfadden resides in Jacksonville and had approximately eight outstanding warrants all of which were issued by Jacksonville Police Department and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the outstanding warrants were for breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny, possession of the stolen property, obtaining property by false pretenses, and injury to real property.

Detectives with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said that Mcfadden was currently employed at the House of Raeford at 253 Butterball Road in Teachey.

On November 15, detectives with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the House of Raeford in reference to attempting to make contact with Mcfadden.

Upon arriving at the House of Raeford, detectives with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Mcfadden in the parking lot of House of Raeford.

Mcfadden was arrested without further incident.

Prior to leaving the scene, Mcfadden asked detectives with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office to secure his vehicle.

Upon securing the vehicle, detectives with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said they located additional property from Oak Grove FWB Church inside the vehicle belonging to Mcfadden.

The property located inside the vehicle were three speakers and a guitar amplifier.

The property was collected and transported to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Mcfadden was then transported to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed.

Detectives with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Mcfadden where he provided a full confession on the breaking and entering with larceny at Oak Grove FWB Church.

Mcfadden was charged with two counts of breaking and entering into a place of worship, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of possession of the stolen property, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, and one count injury to personal property.

Mcfadden was served with Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jacksonville Police Department warrants and given a $120,000 bond.