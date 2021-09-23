Man arrested in Craven County after car chase, crashes into home

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A man was arrested in Craven County after fleeing in a stolen vehicle and crashing into a home, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau responded to Dollar General, located at 5615 U.S. 17 Highway in Ernul in reference to a stolen vehicle.

A customer reported to officials they let their car running to go inside the store and when they returned their vehicle was gone.

Deputies located the vehicle on Main street in Vanceboro and the driver refused to stop. The pursuit continued down Streets Ferry Road to Piney Neck Road where the suspect crashed into a residence. During the pursuit, the suspect attempted to strike a deputy’s vehicle.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot and was quickly captured. During his arrest, the suspect assaulted a deputy.

Demarco Jevon Becton, 33, ofHookerton was charged with:

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Fleeing to elude law enforcement

Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Assault on a law enforcement officer

Reckless driving to endanger

Injury to real property.

Becton is being held in the Craven County Detention Facility under a $33,000 bond. Becton has over sixty prior charges in Duplin, Craven, Forsyth, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pitt, Wake, and Wayne counties.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Vanceboro Police Department assisted in this case.