Man arrested in drive-by shooting reported in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested in a drive-by shooting reported in the area of Pueblo Drive and Brandymill Lane.

On September 2, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a call of shots being fired in the area of Pueblo Drive and Brandymill Lane.

Witnesses reported seeing a black male shooting a gun at an SUV parked in the street.

The gunman missed the SUV and instead struck a residence.

The suspect then entered a residence on Pueblo Drive and fled the scene in a vehicle.

During an investigation, detectives learned the Shi-Kei Cummings, 21, of Jacksonville, was the gunman.

Cummings, who was court-ordered to wear an ankle monitor, cut the monitor off and was at that time a probation absconder and fled the area, deputies said.

He was arrested on September 22 after being located with the help of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office out of Greenville.

Cummings was charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied property and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

He was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $275,000 bond.