Man arrested in Edgecombe County after violating Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man was arrested for the violation of Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order regarding large gatherings.

On Tuesday, March 28, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bynum Drive in Pinetops in reference to shots fired into a residence on Langley Circle.

When deputies arrived on scene they saw numerous vehicles leaving the area.

Deputies said they went to the back of Bynum Drive and saw a huge gathering of people hanging out at a barn.

John Fitgerald Taylor is the one responsible for the gathering.

It was determined that there were over 70 people at this gathering which was in violation of Governor Cooper executive order 117 which states no more than 50 people at a time should be in an area during the COVID-19 outbreak, deputies said.

Sheriff Atkinson wants the public to understand that during this State of Emergency and pandemic the community should practice social distancing and anyone that violates this order of more than a certain amount of people in a confined area will be charged.

Taylor was charged and arrested for violation of the Governors Executive Order.