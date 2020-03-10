Live Now
Man arrested in Greene County on drug charges

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested in Greene County on drug charges.

On Friday at a residence on Peter Grant Road, Green County Sheriff’s Office made a drug arrest with the assistance of Probation and Parole.

Officials said narcotics were seized at the location including cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

41-year-old Antonio Maurice Rouse was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of Met6haphetamine
  • Maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Rouse is currently out on a $25,000 bond and is due in Greene County court on Friday, March 13.

