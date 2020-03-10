Man arrested in Greene County on drug charges

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested in Greene County on drug charges.
On Friday at a residence on Peter Grant Road, Green County Sheriff’s Office made a drug arrest with the assistance of Probation and Parole.
Officials said narcotics were seized at the location including cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.
41-year-old Antonio Maurice Rouse was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of Met6haphetamine
- Maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Rouse is currently out on a $25,000 bond and is due in Greene County court on Friday, March 13.