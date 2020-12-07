Man arrested in Pitt County after investigation into illegal drug sales

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – On December 3, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit concluded an investigation into illegal narcotics sales.

Detectives observed what they believed to be the illegal sale of narcotics in the parking lot of the Red Oak Grill and Grocery located at 1500 Greenville Blvd SW.

The suspect resisted commands by the detectives and led them on a foot chase throughout the parking lot.

When placed into custody he was found in possession of heroin in his mouth and it is believed that he had ingested more as well.

He was taken to the Emergency Department at Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

Upon his release he was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond

27 year old Zackia Rajour of Greenville was charged with:

Two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin

Two counts of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana

Resisting public officer

Two counts of destruction of criminal evidence

Parker was also currently on probation at the time of the incident and his probation will be revoked as a result.

He remains custody.