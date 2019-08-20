Man arrested in Pitt County wanted in connection to deadly shooting in New York

A Goldsboro man is behind bars in Pitt County Tuesday afternoon, facing felony breaking and entering charges.

Pitt County deputies received a report of a man attempting to enter a locked vehicle on NC 11, in Bethel, around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

After searching the area, deputies found a man who matched the description of the suspect, and took 42-year-old Michael Gaines into custody.

After further investigation, deputies discovered that Gaines is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on the Shinecock Indian Reservation, on Long Island.

Gaines is being held at the Pitt County detention Center on a $10,000 bond in relation to the felony breaking and entering charge. He was ordered held without bail in relation to his case on Long Island.

Gaines is expected to be extradited back to New York.