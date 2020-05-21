Man arrested on 17 charges including attempted 1st-degree murder after assault reported in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on 17 charges including attempted first-degree murder after an assault reported in Greenville, deputies said.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Cedar Drive in Greenville regarding an assault.

While investigating the incident, Corey Randall Manning, 25, of Greenville, was arrested and taken to the Pitt County Detention Center.

Based on findings at the scene, a search warrant was obtained to further examine the location.

Multiple items of evidence were seized during the subsequent search of the residence.

At the conclusion of their investigations, deputies from the Community Patrol Division and detectives from the Domestic Violence Unit had issued warrants charging Manning with the following 17 offenses:

Attempted first-degree murder

Kidnapping

Two counts of assault by strangulation

Assault on a female

Interfere with emergency communications

Communicating threats

Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

Possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Felony maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance

Felony possession of 5+ counterfeit instrument

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Four counts of habitual misdemeanor assault

Manning was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center.

He received a $920,000 bond for the first 13 charges.

Bond was denied for the habitual misdemeanor assault charges at this time due to the nature of the offense.