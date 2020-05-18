Man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charges following fight

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) A man was arrested on attempted first-degree murder charges following a fight.

On Sunday, May 17 at approximately 5:00 p.m. the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office responded to 809 Railroad Ave for a report of a fight in progress.

Arriving deputies located 44-year-old Jonathan Bryant of Columbia bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds to his head, chest, and arm.

Bryant was transported by East Care Helicopter to Vidant in Greenville where he was treated and released on Monday.

William Ray Sykes, Jr. was taken into custody for attemptedfFirst degree murder on Sunday evening without incident.

He was placed under a $250,000bond and is being held at the Dare County Detention Center.

Sykes is scheduled for court on June 11, 2020.