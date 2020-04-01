Man arrested on drug charges after month-long investigation

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on drug charges after officials concluded a month-long investigation.

On Tuesday, the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force along with the Ayden Police Department concluded a month-long narcotics investigation.

During this investigation, detectives conducted a search at 4411 Williams Street in Ayden, across the street from a playground managed by the Town of Ayden.

The search led to the seizure of 233 grams of marijuana, 53 THC vape cartridges, 11 units of MDMA, 3 firearms, and $26,536 in U.S. currency.

28-year-old Lamaar Bell was charged with one count of felony possession of schedule I, four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, three counts of maintaining, sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1000ft of a park, three counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bell was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 bond.