Man arrested on drug charges after reports of illegal drug sales in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on drug charges after reports of illegal drug sales in Greenville, police said.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office recently received intelligence indicating possible illegal drug sales from the residence at 2903 Flint Ridge Drive in Greenville.

Detectives with the Special Operations Unit conducted surveillance on that location and were able to gather enough evidence to establish probable cause for the issuance of a search warrant.

On Wednesday, August 12 detectives concluded their investigation by executing a search warrant at the residence. Seized from the residence where the following items.

6.1 grams of heroin

5 Oxycodone pills

A small amount of cocaine

2.3 grams of marijuana

A firearm

Drug paraphernalia

$15,820 in U.S. currency

Arrested was Terrell Jermaul Jacobs, 35, resident of the searched address.

Jacobs was charged with:

Trafficking in heroin by possession

Possession with the intent to sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance

Possession of cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacobs is currently being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $251,600 bond.