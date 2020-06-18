Man arrested on drug charges after search warrant at Winterville residence

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on drug charges after a search warrant at a residence in Winterville.

On June 17, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were serving civil papers in the Winterville area when they observed marijuana plants growing in plain view on an apartment balcony.

The deputies contacted detectives from the special operations unit, who obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Detectives executed the search warrant at the residence of Arsenio Hakeem Taft, 30, located on Sterling Court in Winterville.

During the search detectives seized the following:

Two firearms, one of which was an assault style handgun with a large capacity magazine

Two marijuana plants

Over an ounce of marijuana that was packaged for sale.

Taft was arrested and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Maintain a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance

Felony Manufacturing Marijuana

Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

Taft was released on a $25,000 bond.