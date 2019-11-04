Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C.(WNCT) A man has been arrested on drug charges after police attempted to stop his vehicle for a violation.

On November 3 at 7:15 p.m. Officer Paul Pierce of the Enfield Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a motor vehicle violation.

When Officer Pierce turned on his emergency equipment to stop the vehicle on Bell Street the vehicle sped up failing to stop.

The vehicle went off the road cutting through the yard of a residence and turned onto South Drive Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

The vehicle came to a stop at a residence on South Drive Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

When the vehicle stopped the front seat passenger in the vehicle jumped out and ran from the traffic stop.

Officer Pierce was able to detain the other passenger and the driver Deundra Boone.

During the investigation, Officer Pierce was able to identify the juvenile passenger who ran.

Boone was arrested and take before a magistrate where he was charged with driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, flee to elude arrest, possession of marijuana, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Boone was given a $1,000 bond and a court date of December 9.

A juvenile petition will be applied for the juvenile that ran from the vehicle.

No charges will be obtained on the other passenger that remained in the vehicle.