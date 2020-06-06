Man arrested on drug, firearm charges after domestic assault report in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges after deputies responded to a domestic assault in Greenville.
On Thursday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2138 Esther Circle in Greenville in reference to a domestic assault.
Detectives with the Special Operations Unit responded to assist.
A strong odor of marijuana was noted inside of the residence, deputies said.
Deputies said they also discovered that 21-year-old Jessie Ray Floyd Jr. was on parole and illegally possessed a firearm and narcotics.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence.
During their search, deputies and detectives said they recovered approximately 225 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of cocaine, and a stolen firearm.
Floyd was arrested and charged with:
- Assault on a female
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
Floyd was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $101,500 bond.