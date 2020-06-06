Man arrested on drug, firearm charges after domestic assault report in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges after deputies responded to a domestic assault in Greenville.

On Thursday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2138 Esther Circle in Greenville in reference to a domestic assault.

Detectives with the Special Operations Unit responded to assist.

A strong odor of marijuana was noted inside of the residence, deputies said.

Deputies said they also discovered that 21-year-old Jessie Ray Floyd Jr. was on parole and illegally possessed a firearm and narcotics.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence.

During their search, deputies and detectives said they recovered approximately 225 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of cocaine, and a stolen firearm.

Floyd was arrested and charged with:

Assault on a female

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Floyd was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $101,500 bond.