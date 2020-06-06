Live Now
Man arrested on drug, firearm charges after domestic assault report in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges after deputies responded to a domestic assault in Greenville.

On Thursday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2138 Esther Circle in Greenville in reference to a domestic assault. 

Detectives with the Special Operations Unit responded to assist. 

A strong odor of marijuana was noted inside of the residence, deputies said.

Deputies said they also discovered that 21-year-old Jessie Ray Floyd Jr. was on parole and illegally possessed a firearm and narcotics. 

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence. 

During their search, deputies and detectives said they recovered approximately 225 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of cocaine, and a stolen firearm.

Floyd was arrested and charged with:

  • Assault on a female
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
  • Felony possession of marijuana
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Floyd was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $101,500 bond.

