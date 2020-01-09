Man arrested on drug, firearm charges after search warrant at Greenville residence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on several drug and firearm charges after a search warrant at a residence in Greenville.

On Wednesday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the residence of 63-year-old Melvin Morris Bradley at 369 Teel’s Estate Road in Greenville.

The Special Investigations Unit had purchased crack cocaine from Bradley in 2019, which led to the search warrant.

During the search, detectives said they seized 22.5 grams of crack cocaine packaged in 88 individual dosage units, 44.4 grams of marijuana, 7 dosage units of oxycodone, a loaded Smith & Wesson .357 caliber handgun, and $526.

Bradley was arrested and charged with:

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver oxycodone

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Felony maintaining a dwelling place for the sale of a controlled substance

Felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $120,000 bond.