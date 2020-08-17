Man arrested on DWI, speeding charges after car chase in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on several charges after car chase in Pitt County, deputies said.

On Sunday around 10:15 p.m., a deputy with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Community Patrol Division observed a dark-colored SUV traveling north on County Home Road.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it entered the intersection where County Home Road intersects with Worthington Road at Charlie’s Grill.

The vehicle failed to stop at the four way stop, deputies said.

The deputy pursued and activated his blue lights and siren but the vehicle failed to stop.

A vehicle chase ensued for just over 2 miles until the driver finally pulled over.

The driver, Fernando Felix Torres, 30, of Greenville, was taken into custody and transported to the Pitt County Detention Center.

The vehicle was seized.

He was charged with:

Driving while impaired

Felony flee to elude arrest

Speeding in excess of 80 in a 45mph zone

Stop sign violation

During the booking process, Torres was in a holding cell and reportedly had an outburst then damaged the phone used by inmates to make outgoing phone calls.

An additional charge of injury to personal property was added.

Torres remains in custody under a $7,000 bond.