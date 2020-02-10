Man arrested on firearm charges in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on firearm charges in Elizabeth City.

On February 5 around 2:23 p.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the 200 block of West Cypress Street in reference to an anonymous caller advising there were juveniles in a vehicle with guns.

When officers arrived on the scene, they came in contact with several subjects.

One of the subjects was seen tossing an item over a fence, which was recovered by officers.

The item was identified as a firearm, officials said.

Officers recovered another firearm from a vehicle.

It was determined that one of the firearms was reported stolen from Chesapeake, Virginia, in 2017.

Michael Lino Jr., 18, of Elizabeth City, has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and underage possession of a firearm.

He received a $3,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on March 16.

Lino has been charged previously for injury to personal property in 2018, assault on school official in 2019, and carry a concealed weapon in 2019.