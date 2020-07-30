Man arrested on kidnapping, forcible rape charges in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on kidnapping and forcible rape charges in Goldsboro.

On July 3, a report was filed with the Goldsboro Police Department regarding an adult female victim being forcibly raped by an unknown suspect.

During the subsequent investigation, the suspect was identified as Marcus Demetrius Benton of Goldsboro.

On Wednesday, a warrant was secured on Benton for first-degree kidnapping and second-degree forcible rape.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benton on the outstanding warrant on Wednesday around 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Denmark Street in Goldsboro.

Benton was taken before a Wayne County Criminal Magistrate, where he was served with the aforementioned warrant.

He was given a $300,000 bond and sent to the Wayne County Detention Center.