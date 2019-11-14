Man arrested on meth charges after search warrant at residence in Avon

AVON, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on meth charges after a search warrant at a residence in Avon.

On Wednesday, the Dare County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Westerly Lane in Avon.

During the search of the residence an amount of methamphetamine was located and Charles Thomas Corpening, 45, was arrested.

He was charged with felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and is currently out of jail on a $20,000 bond.



Dare County Narcotics Task Force is made up of the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk Police Departments.