Man arrested on several charges after shooting in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A Craven County man has been arrested on several charges after a shooting reported in the Pembroke community on April 23.

At 6:06 pm the New Bern Police Department received a call of shots being fired in the Pembroke community.

Upon arrival, police said the victim was distraught but unharmed and their vehicle was riddled by bullets.

The suspect was known to the victim and was identified as Glendon Fraser, Jr., 29 of Craven County.

Warrants were obtained, charging Fraser with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, injury to personal property, communication of threats, and discharge a firearm within city limits.

A coordinated effort between the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force, Raleigh/Durham Airport Police, and Dallas/Fort Worth Airport Police led to Fraser’s arrest as he disembarked a plane in Dallas/Fort Worth Texas.

Fraser is awaiting extradition and is being held in the Tarrant County, Texas jail.