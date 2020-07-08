Man charged after a drug investigation in the Farmville area

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged after an investigation into the sale and distribution of cocaine in the Farmville area, deputies said.

On July 7, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit made an arrest to conclude an extensive investigation into the sale and distribution of cocaine in the Farmville area.

The detectives, with assistance from the Farmville Police Department, executed a search warrant at the residence of 4137-B Corbett Circle in Farmville.

Officials said they seized a handgun, approximately one ounce of crack cocaine, and various items of drug paraphernalia at the location.

Kevin Shonta Blount, 37, of Farmville was arrested and sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under the following charges:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Blount was released after posting a $25,000 bond.