Man charged after assault reported in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged after police responded to an assault in Elizabeth City.

On April 8 around 12:50 a.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to 900 block of Southern Avenue in reference to an assault.

Police arrived on the scene and spoke to Shawana Latoya Mitchell in reference to the incident.

Mitchell told police that Alvin Leroy Lewis, 56, of Elizabeth City, threw an unknown substance in her face.

Mitchell was transported by EMS to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment.

Through further investigation, a warrant was obtained for Lewis for assault inflicting serious injury.

Lewis was later located and arrested for the assault.

Lewis was processed, taking before the magistrate in which he received a 48-hour hold.

Lewis was then taken up to the courtroom for his appearance before the Judge.

Lewis was released under a $1,500 bond.

Lewis has previously been charged with the first-degree trespass, possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana in 1988, misdemeanor probation violation in 1989, possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana in 1990, possession of alcohol on city property in 1997, assault on a female in 1998, assault with a deadly weapon in 2000, assault on a female, noise ordinance violation and criminal contempt in 2002 and assault on a female in 2013.