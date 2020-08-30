Man charged after attack on 85-year-old woman caught on camera

by: WGN Web Desk

Tony Davis

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 45-year-old man was charged with battery and robbery after the attack of an 85-year-old woman in Chicago was caught on camera, WGN reports.

Tony Davis was stopped for a CTA violation on Friday, arrested and charged with aggravated battery and robbery.

The attack happened around 10:03 a.m. on Tuesday in Chicago, police say.

A surveillance video shows Davis walking up behind the woman and yanking her purse off her shoulder, which causes her to fall to the ground.

She was taken to a hospital.

