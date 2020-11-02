Man charged after detectives seize drugs, 5 guns during search warrant on Greenville residence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged after detectives seized drugs and five guns during a search warrant on a residence in Greenville.

On October 30, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant on a residence located at 3583 Old River Road in Greenville.

During the search, detectives seized approximately five pounds of marijuana, ecstasy, drug paraphernalia, and five guns, including 2 AK47 style rifles. 

44-year-old Clifton Lamont Thompson was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance
  • Five counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

Thompson was released on a $100,000 bond. 

