Man charged after month-long investigation into sale of drugs in the Stokes area

Local

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged after a month-long investigation into the sale of drugs in the Stokes area, deputies said.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit concluded a month-long investigation into the illegal sale of heroin in the Stokes area with the execution of a search warrant at a residence located at 5114 Oakley Road.

During their search, detectives located and seized approximately 24 grams of heroin, 33 grams of marijuana, and approximately $1,100 in U.S. currency.

The suspect 36-year-old Stephen Mack Ebron was arrested on the following charges:

  • Level II trafficking of heroin
  • Possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Ebron was also served with two unrelated outstanding warrants. 

He was released after posting a $51,000 bond.

