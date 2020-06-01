Man charged after shooting reported in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged after a shooting reported in Atlantic Beach on May 24.

On May 24, the Atlantic Beach Police Department were called to the area of the Circle K service station for a report of shots fired.

Police were informed of a verbal altercation that took place between three makes inside the store, the three males had words and left the store.

While in the parking area of the store one male, identified as Miller Berry of Wilson, retrieved a handgun from his vehicle pointed the gun at one of the victims, and then fired a shot into the ground near the victim, police said.

Following the incident, police took the available information and began to search for the suspect, a picture was taken from the security cameras at the store provided a picture of the suspect which was in turn given to the media asking for assistance in identifying the suspect.

Thanks to an overwhelming response from the viewing public, police were able to positively identify the suspect.

On May 30, the suspect turned himself in to police and was booked into the Carteret County Jail.

Berry was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, two counts of communicating threats, going armed to the terror of the public, and discharging a firearm within town limits.

He was released on a $15,000 bond.