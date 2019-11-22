Man charged for stealing several firearms from residence

Live Now
(WNCT) A man has been charged after officials said he stole multiple firearms from a residence in Washington County.

On November 14, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a residence on Pintail Lane had been broken into and multiple items had been stolen.

Upon investigating the crime the deputies determined Irving Hill Jr. of Roper was involved.

After conducting interviews the stolen items were recovered.

Deputies along with the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission conducted a search of a wood area and located all the stolen firearms.

Charges are pending for Hill for the breaking and entering of the residence along with all the related larceny charges of items and the firearms.

