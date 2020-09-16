Man charged in connection with several vehicle break-ins reported in Carteret County

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged in connection with several vehicle break-ins reported in Carteret County.

On September 12, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raymond Nicholas Etheridge, 31, of Newport, after a 10-day investigation.

At the start of Labor Day weekend and in the days to follow, detectives began investigating reports of vehicles being entered starting on roads off Hwy. 24 including Glenn Abby Drive and Lockwood Drive in Morehead City.

During the next week, the reports spread to roads off Country Club Road including Sanderling Drive, Farmstead Ct, River Drive, King Fisher Drive, and Fairway Road in Morehead City.

Detectives began surveillance and arrested Etheridge in his vehicle on September 12 for possession of meth and heroin as well as a range of other outstanding warrants.

In a joint investigation between deputies and the Morehead City Police Department, Detective Sgt. Greg Mason said investigators were able to recover a variety of stolen property in Etheridge’s vehicle and linked the property back to prior reports over the past 10 days.

Etheridge was sent to the Carteret County Jail under a $19,000 bond and will be facing approximately 60 additional charges for at least 20 different vehicles including breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny, and possession of stolen goods.

He will also face charges for crimes committed inside the city limits of Morehead City.

In 2010, Etheridge was charged with over 30 breaking and entering of vehicles and has an extensive arrest and jail record.

Major Jason Wank, Chief Detective of the Sheriff’s Office stated that Etheridge primarily targeted unlocked vehicles and reminds the public to use this case as a reminder to remove your valuables and lock your car doors, even at home.