Man charged in New Bern deadly hit-and-run

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged in a hit and run that left a woman dead in New Bern.

On October 26 around 8:39 p.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to the intersection of Trent Boulevard and Stewart Avenue in reference to a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as Annstesia Stevenson, 29, of New Bern.

Police said that Stevenson was walking across Trent Boulevard when struck by a 2007 Lincoln Towncar, driven by John Alexander Burnette, 67, of New Bern.

Stevenson was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville in critical condition.

She succumbed to injuries sustained during the collision and passed away at Vidant Medical Center.

Burnette was charged with driving while impaired on the night of the collision.

The New Bern Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is currently investigating the collision.