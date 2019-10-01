Man charged in shooting that left 1 injured in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) A suspect has been charged in a shooting that left one man injured in Havelock Monday night.
On Monday around 9:00 p.m. the Havelock Police Department and EMS units responded to the area of Charles Street and East Main Street in reference to a person that had been shot in the arm.
Upon arrival, officers said they located one victim identified as Kevin Musser, of Newport, with a gunshot to the right forearm.
Musser was transported to Carolina East for medical treatment.
The investigation revealed that Musser was involved in a fight with Christopher Cagle of Havelock.
Officials said when the fight ended, Cagle retrieved a gun from his residence, went outside, and shot twice at Musser.
One round struck Kevin in the arm, officials said.
Cagle was cooperative with the investigation and turned over the weapon used, a 9mm handgun.
He was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and was sent to the Craven County Jail under a $250,000 bond.