Man charged in shooting that stemmed from neighborhood dispute in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged in a shooting that stemmed from a dispute reported in a neighborhood in Craven County.

On Tuesday at 9:19 p.m., the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Green Springs Road.

Upon arrival, deputies said they located Cedric Andre Williams who had suffered a gunshot wound that entered the right side and exited the left side of his back.

Williams said that he had been shot by his across the street neighbor who was identified as Ronald David Eanes.

Deputies said they located Eanes at his residence and recovered a .38 revolver.

Williams was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center and then transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

He was treated for a non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators presented the results of their preliminary investigation to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

As a result of the review, warrants have been issued for Eanes charging him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a result of a 1987 conviction for breaking and entering.

Eanes has been arrested and is being processed before the Craven County Magistrate.

This investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.