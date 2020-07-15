Man charged with 12 counts related to sexual exploitation of a minor after investigation in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged with 12 counts related to sexual exploitation of a minor after a 3-month long investigation into child pornography in Surf City, police said.

Detectives with the Surf City Police Department received information advising that Brandon Gil was in possession of child pornography.

After a 3-month long investigation into the information provided, Gil was charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Brandon Gil received a $400,000 bond and is currently in the custody of the Pender County Jail.