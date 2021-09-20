Man charged with assault on government official in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On September 9 while firefighters worked to control a residential fire, the homeowner, Desmond Monte Spencer, 40, entered the home and began to fight and assault the firefighters working inside, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. deputies responded to a residence located on Northwest Acres Dr in the Belvoir Community due to a reported residential fire.

A deputy and a state trooper entered the home and attempted to get Spencer under control and to allow the firefighters to resume their work. During the struggle with Spencer, a deputy deployed his taser, according to officials.

There were no injuries reported.

Spencer was taken into custody and transported to the Pitt County Detention Center where he was charged with five counts of assault on a government official. Later, two counts of Probation Violation were added.

He remains in custody under a $35,000 bond.