Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting reported in Greenville Thursday evening.

Around 5:00 p.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Westpointe Drive for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and said they found 25-year-old Cordell Bryant of Greenville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Bryant was transported to Vidant Medical Center with what are believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than 24 hours after the crime, 22-year-old Marquise Jaiqueze Jones of Greenville was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Jones is currently en route to the Pitt County Detention Center.

The shooting is believed to be the result of a dispute over a female, police said.