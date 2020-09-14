Man charged with attempted murder in machete attack

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) The Newport Police Department arrested Mark Louis Hall Jr., 36, of Newport, following an early morning attack on two Hispanic females.

The incident was reported across the street from 419 East Chatham Street around 7 a.m. on September 13.

One of the victims told responding officers that she was standing by the roadway waiting for a ride to work when she noticed Hall standing across the street pointing at her.

The victim stated that Hall began yelling and screaming at her and then charged at her swinging a large machete.

Hall pursued the victim as she ran across the street for help where the second victim was located.

He swung the machete at both victims as they ran around a parked car in the driveway, striking the vehicle several times, police said.

The victims were able to retreat inside the home and call for help.

Hall, who was not known to the victims, fled the area and was later identified by Officer Nathaniel Alvarado.

Neither of the victims sustained injuries during the assault.

Hall was charged with two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of injury to personal property.

He was arrested and sent to the Carteret County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

No motive is known for the attack and there is no connection between Hall and the victims.