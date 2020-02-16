Live Now
Man charged with murder after teen shot and killed due in court Monday

Local

by: WNCT Staff

Pitt County, N.C. (WNCT) – A Grimesland man is expected in court Monday after a deadly shooting at a mobile home park in Pitt County Saturday night.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Ariel Drive on Saturday night at approxiamtely 10:51 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired.

The incident happened near Silverado Mobile Home Park, in Grimesland .

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 17-year-old Maleek Bowman suffering from a gunshot to the leg.

Deputies said they provided first-aid and applied a tourniquet while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

Bowman was transported to Vidant Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

27-year-old Nathaniel Rembert of Grimesland was arrested Sunday.

He has been charged with murder and is currently in the Pitt County Detention Center with no bond.

The case remains under investigation.

