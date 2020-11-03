Man charged with murder in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Man charged with murder after a shooting reported in Elizabeth City.

On November 1, Pasquotank County Central Communications received a call around 1:21 a.m. about gun shots fired in the 2200 block of Main Street Ext. in Elizabeth City.

Upon arrival, the victim, Willis Alonzo George III was found unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds.

CPR was immediately rendered to the victim, however, the victim was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect was located at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital being treated for a gunshot wound and has been identified as Marquis Dahve Whidbee of Elizabeth City.

Whidbee was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being detained at Norfolk City Jail under no bond, awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191, Investigator Jason Wheelbarger at 252-340-1385 or the Crimeline at 252-335-5555.