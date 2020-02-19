Man charged with possession of methamphetamine after traffic stop in Williston

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Williston.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday when NC Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Taylor stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 70 in Williston.

When the trooper made contact with the driver, 22-year-old Chase Arlin Dixon, he was asked to exit the vehicle and the trooper noticed Dixon was actively bleeding from both of his hands.

At the trooper’s request, a Carteret County deputy was dispatched to the scene to assist with the traffic stop.

While the trooper was in the process of retrieving sterile gloves from his patrol vehicle, he observed Dixon make a motion with his hands that led him to believe he tossed something underneath his patrol vehicle.

When Lt. Mike Mull arrived they discovered a plastic pill bottle containing five dosage units of a controlled substance (alprazolam) resting on the ground underneath the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia which included a broken glass pipe that contained meth residue and was covered in blood.

The cuts to Dixon’s hands appear to have come from the broken glass pipe.

Dixon was taken into custody by Lt. Mull.

He was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling a controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and possession drug paraphernalia.

Dixon, who is currently on post-release supervision from the NC Department of Adult Corrections, was sent to the Carteret County Jail under a $50,000 bond.