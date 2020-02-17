Man charged with possession of stolen firearm charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged after police said he stole a firearm from Elizabeth City.

On February 15 around 5:17 p.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Dashan Allen Lewis for possession of a stolen firearm.

Lewis was given a $10,000 bond in which he posted the same day.

An officer observed Lewis sitting slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of the ABC Store located at 860 Halstead Boulevard.

The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with Lewis.

While the officer was talking to Lewis, the officer noticed a handgun in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

The officer ran the serial number of the gun through Central Communications.

Central Communications told the officer the gun was coming back as stolen from Elizabeth City.

Lewis was placed in custody at that time.

Lewis has been previously charged with carrying concealed gun, felony breaking and entering and injury to real property in 2008; go armed to terror of people in 2012; possession of a stolen firearm in 2016; unsealed wine/liquor in passenger area, possess open container/conceal alcohol in passenger area and possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce in 2017; and misdemeanor probation violation in 2018.

He is currently on probation for possessing stolen goods.